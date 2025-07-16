Things To Do

Photos of how Bedouins in Israel improvise shelters to survive missile threats

For Israel's 300,000-strong Bedouin community, there are no shelters to protect them from incoming missiles, so they have to improvise: hiding in steel containers and vehicles buried under 10 feet (3 meters) of dirt and repurposing reconstruction debris in the hope of some protection.

The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 7:20AM

For the previously nomadic tribe that lives scattered across the arid Negev Desert, the threats of missiles became even more dire during the 12-day war with Iran last month.

MAYA ALLERUZZO

The Associated Press

