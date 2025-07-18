Photos of 'Good Trouble' protests across the US, from Chicago to Mar-a-Lago

The '' Good Trouble Lives On '' national day of action took place around the United States to protest President Donald Trump's controversial policies such as mass deportations and Medicaid cuts.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
An explosion at a Los Angeles law enforcement training facility early Friday that killed three deputies was being investigated as a possible training accident, officials said.