World

Photos of funeral of Kenyan civilian shot dead by police during protest

The burial of a Kenyan civilian who was shot at close range by a police officer during an anti-government demonstration in June has taken place at his parents' farm in Kangema.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 5:39PM

KANGEMA, Kenya — The burial of a Kenyan civilian who was shot at close range by a police officer during an anti-government demonstration in June has taken place at his parents' farm in Kangema.

Boniface Kariuki was selling face masks at an anti-police demonstration on June 17 when he was shot in the head during a confrontation with two officers. On Thursday, an officer was charged with his murder.

Human rights groups have called for restraint among police officers following violence at similar protests captured by photographers on June 25 and July 7.

__

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

BRIAN INGANGA

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Sports

Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final

Jannik Sinner overwhelmed a not-fully-fit Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday to set up a showdown for the championship against Carlos Alcaraz.

World

Cameroon's leader sets the next presidential election for October without saying if he will run

Business

US stocks mostly decline, pull S&P 500 back from its record