Photos of downtown Los Angeles after mayor lifts curfew imposed during protests

Downtown Los Angeles businesses are hoping customers will return after Mayor Karen Bass lifted a curfew she had imposed last week to prevent vandalism and break-ins during nighttime protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 7:20PM

The curfew set in place June 10 provided ''successful crime prevention and suppression efforts'' and protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents, the Democratic mayor said Tuesday. It covered a relatively tiny slice of the sprawling city.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

WALLY SKALIJ

The Associated Press

