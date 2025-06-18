World

Photos of Cristina Fernández supporters as she serves a prison sentence for corruption in Argentina

Supporters of former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner have been gathering outside her Buenos Aires apartment and in the Plaza de Mayo for the past week after the nation's highest court upheld her sentence in a corruption case. Fernández was found guilty of illegally directing state contracts to a friend while she was first lady and president, and the ruling bars her from running in this fall's legislative election.

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 8:34PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Supporters of former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner have been gathering outside her Buenos Aires apartment and in the Plaza de Mayo for the past week after the nation's highest court upheld her sentence in a corruption case. Fernández was found guilty of illegally directing state contracts to a friend while she was first lady and president, and the ruling bars her from running in this fall's legislative election.

A federal court has granted Fernandez's request to serve a six-year prison sentence for corruption at home, where she lives with her daughter and her granddaughter. The ruling cited her age and security reasons, after the 72-year-old survived an attempted assassination three years ago.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Putin says Russia could help broker a deal between Iran and Israel in their current conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to help mediate an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran, suggesting Moscow could help negotiate a settlement that could allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful atomic program while assuaging Israeli security concerns.

World

Utility workers uncover 1,000-year-old pre-Inca mummy in Peru's capital

World

Iran's leader rejects call to surrender, saying US intervention would cause 'irreparable damage'

card image