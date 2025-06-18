Photos of Cristina Fernández supporters as she serves a prison sentence for corruption in Argentina

Supporters of former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner have been gathering outside her Buenos Aires apartment and in the Plaza de Mayo for the past week after the nation's highest court upheld her sentence in a corruption case. Fernández was found guilty of illegally directing state contracts to a friend while she was first lady and president, and the ruling bars her from running in this fall's legislative election.