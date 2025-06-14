Nation

Photos of anti-Trump 'No Kings' demonstrations across the US

Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas Saturday across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 5:15PM

Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas Saturday across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump.

The ''No Kings'' rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including cities, towns, and community spaces.

These protests followed recent unrest over federal immigration raids and Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where tensions escalated with protesters blocking a freeway and setting vehicles on fire.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Officials tell the AP they are searching for a 57-year-old man in shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers

A man posing as a police officer shot and killed a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband in a brazen attack at their home early Saturday, and a second lawmaker and his wife were wounded in a separate shooting in what Gov. Tim Walz described as ''targeted political violence.''

Sports

Nationals' bat-retrieving dog Bruce laps up pregame attention, makes MLB debut

Nation

Trump administration gives personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees to deportation officials