KYIV, Ukraine — A combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday caused deaths and wounded dozens of people, according to Ukrainian officials. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Photos of a combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday
The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 6:45AM
ALEX BABENKO, EFREM LUKATSKY and EVGENIY MALOLETKAThe Associated Press
A nighttime Russian missile and drone barrage on Ukraine killed at least 15 people and injured 116 others while they slept in their homes, local officials said Tuesday, with the main barrage centering on the capital Kyiv.