World

Photos of a combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday

A combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday caused deaths and wounded dozens of people, according to Ukrainian officials. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 6:45AM

KYIV, Ukraine — A combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday caused deaths and wounded dozens of people, according to Ukrainian officials. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

ALEX BABENKO, EFREM LUKATSKY and EVGENIY MALOLETKA

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills 15, injures 116

A nighttime Russian missile and drone barrage on Ukraine killed at least 15 people and injured 116 others while they slept in their homes, local officials said Tuesday, with the main barrage centering on the capital Kyiv.

World

Dozens killed in Gaza while waiting for aid

World

Now we are six: G7 leaders try to salvage their summit after Trump's early exit