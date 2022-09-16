More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
Podcast: What encouraging signs are here to stay for Vikings?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Monday night's game against the Eagles, discuss what can carry over from the win against the Packers, and take your questions on this Access Vikings episode.
Vikings
'Means a little more': Vikings' Hicks, Reagor return to Philadelphia
The reunions sit differently with Jordan Hicks, the 30-year-old veteran with fond memories, and Jalen Reagor, the 23-year-old receiver who was traded away two weeks ago.
High Schools
Thursday's football roundup: Park of Cottage Grove rallies on running back's big day
Derrik Brown Jr. scored twice on runs and twice on receptions for Park of Cottage Grove, including an 80-yard screen pass for the winning points against Eastview with 1:08 to play.
Twins
Fresh bullpen arms help Twins lock down sweep of Royals
After quality starts by Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray over the past two games, five relievers each threw a scoreless inning to secure the 3-2 victory. Carlos Correa and Nick Gordon each supplied a home run.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results, odds and racing updates
Jay Lietzau's picks, race results, entries, odds and horse racing news.