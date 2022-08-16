Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprises Minnesota nonprofit with $1.9M
Prosecutors say DNA, other evidence points to guilt in Minneapolis cold case murder trial
FDA rules clears the way for cheaper, over-the-counter hearing aids
Stefon Diggs gives out of nowhere praise to Minnesota ... State Fair
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
Prosecutors struggle to catch up to a tidal wave of pandemic fraud
Minnesotans put money behind Cheney in primary fight
Wells Fargo looks at shrinking mortgage unit, which has big presence here
next
600198858
Photos: Monday Night Square Dance
The Monday Night Square Dance was held at the Eagles Club 34 in Minneapolis.
August 16, 2022 — 5:22pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
Local
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
3:45pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
Local
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
3:45pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
Local
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
3:45pm
Politics
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
4:20pm
St. Paul
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprises Minnesota nonprofit with $1.9M
3:52pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
Local
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
3:45pm
Politics
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
4:20pm
St. Paul
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprises Minnesota nonprofit with $1.9M
3:52pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
Local
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
3:45pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
Local
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
3:45pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
4:39pm
TV & Media
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
12:38pm
More From Star Tribune
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprises Minnesota nonprofit with $1.9M
More From Star Tribune
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprises Minnesota nonprofit with $1.9M
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
4:55pm
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses authorize potentially historic strike
3:51pm
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
3:45pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.