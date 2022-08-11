More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
All-Stars bring buzz to Allianz. What do the neighbors think?
When Allianz Field opened in 2019, it created quite the buzz in St. Paul and in its surrounding neighborhood, too. And, as it turned out, plenty of angst. It was no different just before kickoff for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.
Photos: MLS Allstar Game
The MLS Allstars played LIGA MX at Allianz Field on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TV & Media
Former Viking Bryant McKinnie fails to make finals of 'America's Got Talent'
The NFL Players Choir was eliminated Wednesday
Business
Federal regulators cancel LTD rural broadband funding, leaving Minnesota buildout in limbo
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday ruled that $1.3 billion in grants to LTD be canceled. It also said SpaceX's Starlink could not meet the requirements of the program.
Vikings
Out on a limb, Vikings linebacker coach has toughness he seeks from players
Head coach Kevin O'Connell was surprised former Packers assistant Mike Smith was available. But Smith was looking for a change, and there was a big reason moving to Minnesota made sense.