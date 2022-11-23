More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Variety
Critics' picks: The 8 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics' picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
TV & Media
TV shows to watch this week: Fargo man searches for true love in new dating series
Neal Justin also recommends "Love,Lizzo," Groban's Radio City show and Stern's interview with The Boss.
Business
More Minnesota stores offer shoppers things to do, not just stuff to buy
Shoppers no longer hang out at malls and big retailers as they once did so establishments are upping their game to attract them.
Stage & Arts
James Brown, friends and shared traditions spark a 'Holidate' at Yellow Tree Theatre
Six questions with writer/director/holiday fan Austene Van.
Wild
Greenway returns, but Wild lineup in flux ahead of edgy battle with Jets
Wild coach Dean Evason said the team is working through "a couple of situations." But Jordan Greenway will be back after missing the last six games.