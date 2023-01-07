More from Star Tribune
Photos: Minneapolis Ukrainian church hosts Orthodox Christmas Eve service
St. Michael's and St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosted parishioners to a Christmas Eve service on Friday in Minneapolis.
Photos: Lonsdale, Minn. comfortable with rural census identification
"To me, I've always seen this town as rural," said Michael Wallin, a Lonsdale business owner. In 2020, the US census re-classified Lonsdale from urban to rural.
Local
Community solar builders decry Xcel Energy delays in activating solar panels
Critics contend that Minnesota's community solar garden program could do better if Xcel connected projects faster.
Politics
DFL House speaker: Keith Ellison could get funding to hire more prosecutors 'very quickly'
Republicans attacked Ellison during the 2022 election for not having enough criminal prosecutors in his office.
Local
Metro briefs: Look elected Anoka County Board chair
Plus: Former Rosemount mayor joins Dakota County board; Shoreview City joins Just Deeds Coalition; see stars at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.