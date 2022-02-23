More from Star Tribune
Sports
Reusse: Title IX changed sports — and my perspective — during my career
It took me — and men like me — far too long to realize how essential girls and women are to sports.
West Metro
Hennepin County expected to commit $10 million to gun violence prevention
The initiative includes a coordinator and a focus on youthful offenders.
Bee industry buzzing as hive thefts soar
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year
Minneapolis
Community mourns North High's Hill as 'beyond a leader'
Hundreds gathered to honor Deshaun Hill Jr., considered a star athlete of the North Side and who died a day after he was shot near a bus stop at Penn Avenue and Golden Valley Road.
Photos: Memorial service for Deshaun Hill Jr.
A memorial service was held for Deshaun Hill Jr., 15, Tuesday afternoon, February 22, 2022 at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis.