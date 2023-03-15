More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Hopkins rolls over Roseville and into 4A girls basketball semifinals
The defending state champion Royals led by 30 points at halftime. Their top two scorers had more point than the entire Roseville team in the 81-40 runaway.
Sports
After 30 years, St. Paul Saints founders sell team to new ownership group
Diamond Baseball Holdings owns more than a dozen other minor league affiliates, including the Iowa Cubs.
High Schools
Ninth-grader Theobald scores 18 to lead Stewartville past Grand Rapids in 3A
Stewartville will take a winning streak of 25 games into the semifinals Thursday after breaking open a close game at the start of the second half.
High Schools
Late lay-up and steal boosts Stillwater past Lakeville North 67-65 in 4A
The Ponies' Amy Thompson made a layup with 11 seconds left for the winning points before a teammate sealed the game with clutch defense.
Local
Charge says Minnesota farmhand had financial motive to kill boss; defense lawyer denies allegations
Travis Bauer had helped Dennis Weitzenkamp "farm his land for many years and was considered part of the family," the complaint against him read.