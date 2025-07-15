World

Photos in southern Syria after soldiers move in to quell sectarian violence

Injured government soldiers and civilians were treated after Syrian troops moved into the city of Sweida and surrounding areas after clashes broke out between Druze militiamen and Sunni Bedouin tribes in southern Sweida province.

The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 5:20PM

BUSRA AL-HARIR, Syria — Injured government soldiers and civilians were treated after Syrian troops moved into the city of Sweida and surrounding areas after clashes broke out between Druze militiamen and Sunni Bedouin tribes in southern Sweida province.

Government forces also clashed with Druze militias. The bodies of Druze fighters and their rocket launchers were left scattered along village roads, the day before a ceasefire was announced on Tuesday.

Israel launched airstrikes on convoys of Syrian security forces, saying it aimed to protect the Druze. In neighboring Israel, the Druze are seen as a loyal minority and often serve in the armed forces.

The Druze developed their own militias during Syria's nearly 14-year civil war, and some of them have had tense relations with Syria's new government after the fall of former President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive in December led by Sunni Islamist insurgent groups.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

OMAR ALBAM and GHAITH ALSAYED

The Associated Press

