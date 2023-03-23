More from Star Tribune
Photos: Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse Artspace
Visitors got to experience the Lighthouse Immersive Studio's Immersive Disney Animation in Minneapolis. The show is open to the public starting Thursday.
Wolves
KAT returns to Wolves lineup, but minutes will be a 'delicate dance'
Now that Karl-Anthony Towns has made his long-awaited return after a 52-game absence, what will it look like as he reacclimates to playing?
Wolves
Clutch KAT: Free throws ice Wolves victory over Atlanta
Playing for the first time in 52 games, Karl-Anthony Towns stepped to the free-throw line to win the game for the Wolves with 3.6 seconds left. He drained them, capping a 22-point effort in return.
Weather
Tornado near L.A. rips up building roofs
National Weather Service teams confirmed the touchdown in Montebello. At least one person went to a hospital with injuries.
Twins
Polanco, Kirilloff will miss start of Twins season
Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff are recovering from surgeries that cut short their 2022 seasons, and will need more at-bats in Florida before joining the team.