Hudson Hot Air Affair brings colorful balloons to Wisconsin
Hot air balloons flocked to Hudson, Wis., for the Hudson Hot Air Affair on Saturday. Due to high winds, all balloons were grounded.
Photos by Anthony Soufflé
Star Tribune
February 4, 2023 — 2:01pm
Hot air balloon pilot Bill Weiss of Rochester, Minn. lowers his ballon after discovering a faulty o-ring as he prepares for the Hudson Hot Air Affair launch Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Hudson, Wis. The morning launch was eventually scrapped and all balloons grounded because of high winds.
Hot air balloon pilot Bill Weiss of Rochester, Minn. attaches the burners to his basket as he prepares for the Hudson Hot Air Affair launch.
Hot air balloon pilot Sean Eakin raises his balloon just before the Hudson Hot Air Affair morning launch was scrapped and all balloons grounded because of high winds.
Hot air balloon pilot Sean Eakin raises his balloon just before the Hudson Hot Air Affair morning launch was scrapped.
Hot air balloon crew member Richard Fitzpatrick holds on to the balloon Just A Dream piloted by Michael Miller as they wait for the Hudson Hot Air Affair launch.
Hot air balloon pilots fire their burners into the early morning sky to delight onlookers as they prepare for the Hudson Hot Air Affair launch.
Hot air balloon pilot Bill Weiss of Rochester, Minn. discovers a faulty o-ring in his balloon with hot air as he prepares for the Hudson Hot Air Affair launch.
Hot air balloon pilots lower their balloons after the Hudson Hot Air Affair morning launch was scrapped and all balloons grounded because of high winds.
