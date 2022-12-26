More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink A look back at 2022's notable openings and closings in the Twin Cities area restaurant scene
Local
What the U.N.'s biodiversity agreement means for Minnesota
The U.S. did not sign the agreement, but the Biden administration supports the goals.
Local
Feeding Our Future fraud investigation casts scrutiny on Minnesota nonprofits
Some nonprofits worry the fraud scandal has decreased donations and will lead to new legislation regulating nonprofits in Minnesota in 2023.
East Metro
Oakdale officer charged with criminal harassment of man known to suffer from mental illness
Charles A. Nelson is on paid administrative leave, due in court next month.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Holiday Lights Drive-Thru
The annual Holiday Lights Drive-Thru is underway at the Martin Luther Campus, a senior care provider in Bloomington on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.
Books
Review: 'Treasures of Ukraine,' essays by Victoria Burlaka, Andriy Puchkov, et al.
NONFICTION: Introduced by novelist Andrey Kurkov, the book argues for a distinctly Ukrainian cultural identity.