Gophers
Scalia, Powell lead U women's basketball to win over Ohio
In a game featuring strong offense from both teams, Sara Scalia scored 37 points and Jasmine Powell added 18.
Wolves
Edwards drains career-high 10 threes in Wolves' victory over Denver
Anthony Edwards' 10 threes came on 14 attempts. His 38 points prevented the Nuggets from making it a game on multiple occasions.
Wild
Forced to find replacements, Wild's defensive makeover a major success
Without Ryan Suter, Ian Cole and Carson Soucy — all of whom departed in different ways — the Wild turned to free agency to replenish its defense.
St. Paul
St. Paul ordered to pay $99,000 for attorneys who challenged tenant ordinance
The landlords asked for an award of more than $295,000 in attorneys' fees, an amount that the court found too lofty.