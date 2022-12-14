More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers volleyball standout Taylor Landfair named AVCA first-team All-America
Landfair thrived as a redshirt sophomore for the Gophers this season, racking up 28 matches with at least 10 kills.
Local
University of Minnesota student leaders call for Sviggum to resign
The calls came one month after Regent Steve Sviggum questioned whether the system's Morris campus had become "too diverse" and one day before the Board of Regents is set to meet.
Gophers
Guards have big day as U women pull away from UW-Milwaukee
Mara Braun finished with 21 points and Katie Borowicz had 17 with seven assists to spark Minnesota, which broke open the game with a run that started late in the third quarter.
Randball
As Vikings mull defensive changes, ask yourself: What took them so long?
The Minnesota Vikings defense hasn't been very good for much of the season, but it's seemingly only a crisis now because it actually cost them a game.
Local
Nurses ratify contracts, avert Minnesota hospital strikes
The impact of the three-year deals on nurse retention and hospital staffing levels remains to be seen.