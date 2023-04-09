Photos: Gopher men's hockey takes on Quinnipiac for national championship

Minnesota Gopher men's hockey faced off against Quinnipiac for the men's hockey national championship title on Saturday in Tampa.  
Photos by
April 8, 2023 — 9:01pm

SCROLL

Jaxon Nelson (24) of Minnesota celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second period

Star Tribune

John Mittelstadt (19) of Minnesota celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first period.

Star Tribune

Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets (1) blocks a shot by Matthew Knies (89) of Minnesota in the first period.

Star Tribune

Matthew Knies (89) of Minnesota and Zach Metsa (23) of Quinnipiac in the first period.

Star Tribune

,Ryan Chesley (71) of Minnesota and Jacob Quillan (16) of Quinnipiac in the second period.

Star Tribune

Minnesota and Quinnipiac men’s hockey players stand for the National Anthem before the finals of the NCAA Frozen Four.

Star Tribune

Minnesota Gophers players are greeted by fans as they arrive.

Star Tribune

Minnesota Gophers players are greeted by fans as they arrive.

Star Tribune

Minnesota Gophers players are greeted by fans as they arrive.

Star Tribune

Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko is greeted by fans as the team arrives.

Star Tribune

© 2023 StarTribune. All rights reserved.