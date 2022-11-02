More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Za'Darius Smith ropes NFC Defensive Player of the Week award
Not only did he play well enough against Arizona to win the honor, but Smith paid tribute to Jared Allen's calf-roping sack celebration during the game.
Local
Third arson fire was most damaging to historic Stevens House in Minneapolis
Known as the "birthplace of Minneapolis," the 172-year-old property is in bad shape following three fires this year.
Politics
Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as key to stop Biden electoral count, emails show
In emails ordered to be released, lawyers for Donald Trump discussed framing legal arguments "so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay."
East Metro
North St. Paul assault leaves two dead, one in critical condition
Police are still investigating the assault, which happened on the 2300 block of Shoshone Road.
Photos: Girls Soccer Class 3A Semifinals
Mahtomedi played Benilde-St. Margaret's in a Class 2A semifinals girls soccer match at U.S. Bank Stadium.