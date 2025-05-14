World

Photos from the second day of the Cannes Film Festival

Much of the cinema world has descended on the Cannes Film Festival as the French Riviera extravaganza kicks off its 78th edition.

May 14, 2025

CANNES, France — Much of the cinema world has descended on the Cannes Film Festival as the French Riviera extravaganza kicks off its 78th edition.

Three years after flying into the Cannes Film Festival with ''Top Gun: Maverick,'' Tom Cruise returned to the Croisette on Wednesday with ''Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning.''

This gallery features daily highlights from the festival, curated by Associated Press photo editors.

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

