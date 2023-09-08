More from Star Tribune
Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie lies in state
Quie served as Minnesota's 35th governor from 1979-1983. He also served in the Minnesota Senate and U.S. House during his career. Quie died at age 99 on Aug. 18.
Golden Thyme owners at work ahead of retirement
Mychael and Stephanie Wright founded the coffee shop 24 years ago. Since then, Golden Thyme has played a large role in the growth of Black-owned businesses on Selby Avenue in St. Paul.
Photography
Seniors practice yoga at the Southdale YMCA
The SilverSneakers fitness program is part of some Medicare coverage plans.
Photography
Balloon release for Aniya Allen
Family and loved ones of Aniya Allen released balloons at her grave site in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 to mark what would have been her ninth birthday. Allen was killed by a stray bullet when she was six years old while inside a car near the intersection of North 36th Street and Penn Avenue in May of 2021. Her killer has not been found.