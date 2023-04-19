More from Star Tribune
Local
Health Department urges caution for Minnesota well owners as flood waters rise
Flood water can contaminate private wells and present health risks.
Local
Flooding escalates in Minnesota as rivers rise: 'Rain will not help'
After a winter of record-setting snowfall, melting snow and rain is flowing through tributaries across the state. The Crow River was expected to crest in Delano, Minn., on Wednesday.
Business
Court weighs dismissal of controversial bankruptcy of 3M earplug subsidiary
A federal judge in Indiana began hearings on whether 3M's use of bankruptcy court is appropriate as it faces lawsuits over allegedly defective earplugs.
St. Paul
St. Paul area young artists program seeks to spark lives of creativity
Longtime St. Paul Jaycees art show now run by COMPAS, which hopes to expand it metrowide.
Politics
Minnesota Democrats get 'Hamilton'-style boost for election law changes
Proposals aim to expand access to the ballot while targeting disinformation and protecting election workers.