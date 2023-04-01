More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Colleges
Undefeated Ashland beats UMD for Division II women's basketball title
Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson, the top Division II player in the country, set a record for most points in post-season play but also had to deal with foul trouble Saturday.
Twins
Reusse: Battling health scares, former Twins manager Kelly finds beautiful day in the neighborhood
He hasn't managed since 2001, but baseball's still in Tom Kelly's blood as he welcomes the start of another season.
Politics
Minnesota Republicans, Democrats are polarized by Trump indictment
Voters in both parties questioned whether the criminal indictment will stick to the controversial former president.
Obituaries
From juvenile delinquent to rock and roll photographer
Minnesotan Fred Case was a colorful counterculture character and had the pictures to prove it.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball roster breakdown: Who's back and what's their outlook?
Four players left the team for the portal after the season ended in March but the Gophers return more than past years under Ben Johnson.