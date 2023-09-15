More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Fumbling Vikings lose to Eagles 34-28 as injuries, turnovers take toll
The Vikings lost four fumbles and had to sideline starters who tried to play despite their injuries. The Vikings fell behind 27-7 in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth.
High Schools
Thursday's football roundup: Armstrong tops school district rival Cooper in two OTs
Kevon Johnson scored twice in overtime, securing victory in a game pitting top-10 Class 5A teams.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Eric Clapton performs at Xcel Energy Center
Eric Clapton took the stage in St. Paul on Thursday, with Jimmie Vaughn opening.
Wolves
Wolves dump WCCO, indicate they'll use 'super non-traditional' partner
The station had been the flagship for Wolves broadcasts since 2011 and offered the team more money to stay in contract negotiations.
Sports
Live: Eagles head off Vikings comeback, take 34-21 lead late in 4th quarter
The Vikings lost three fumbles in the first half and another on the first possession of the third quarter. Tap here for play-by-play and in-game statistics.