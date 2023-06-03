More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Photos: Edina Art Fair kicks off at 50th and France
Over 250 artists showcase and sell their creations in a variety of mediums during the three-day fair which has become one of the largest and most prestigious outdoor fine art festivals in the Midwest.
Minneapolis
Long-awaited litter-capture boom installed at Lake Hiawatha
Hiawatha has the worst trash problem of Minneapolis' swimming lakes with beaches.
Politics
Trump lawyer's notes could be a key in classified documents probe
M. Evan Corcoran recorded recollections of his legal work for Donald Trump. The audio is now with prosecutors, unnerving some aides to the former president.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 90; chance of storms
Summery weather continues, with more heat and chances of storms Saturday afternoon as well as Sunday and Monday. Humidity will drop, and cooler temps are on the way.
St. Paul
St. Paul man dies in single-car crash on Hwy. 280 in Lauderdale
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt when his car struck a concrete barrier in the median early Saturday.