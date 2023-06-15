More from Star Tribune
Twins
Buxton returns to the lineup as Twins open series with Tigers
Byron Buxton was on the injured list after being hit in the ribs by a pitch on June 6 against Cleveland. Trevor Larnach was sent back to St. Paul.
Local
Drop in funding is threatening Minnesota's Science Fair, Science Bowl programs
The Minnesota Academy of Science has six months to attract new funders and close a nearly $200,000 budget gap.
Randball
Payment keeps MLB's Rangers on Bally Sports; what does it mean for Twins?
Diamond Sports, the parent group that owns Bally Sports North regional sports networks, reportedly made its full scheduled payment to MLB's Rangers on Thursday. The Twins are owed their payment July 1.
Business
Home prices in the Twin Cities fell slightly during May, but sellers still made bank
Pending home sales were down, causing prices to decline a bit.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Downtown Minneapolis faces a crucial point of reinvention and development
Minneapolis's central business district faces an opportunity to find it own identity. Using areas like Nicollet Mall, Mayor Jacob Frey has suggested making spaces more pedestrian friendly. Commercial developers are looking for buildings to convert into residential living.