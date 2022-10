600216635

Photos: Disney Villains Drag Brunch

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar hosted an all-ages "Disney Villains Drag Brunch" organized by Flip Phone Events Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. The event featured characters in drag performing as the evil Queen Grimhilde from "Snow White and The Seven Dwarves," the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland" and Jafar from "Aladdin."