St. Paul
St. Paul Council proposes exempting new construction, affordable units from rent control measure
More tenant protections also proposed.
Vikings
Vikings QB Cousins, new coach O'Connell forging a critical partnership
The key offensive player and his new play caller have wasted no time reopening the lines of communication from their days in Washington.
Photos: Crayfish Eating Contest
A preliminary heat was held in the Crayfish Eating Contest Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis. The championship is August 6. Crayfish, an invasive species of freshwater crustaceans in Minnesota, are destroying lakes by eating fish eggs and underwater cabbages that produce oxygen.
Minneapolis
Violent crimes in Mpls. park hot spots down drastically in 2022
Halfway through the summer, Loring, Stevens Square and East Phillips parks have seen only one violent incident combined.
Twins
Bench coach Tingler comes face-to-face with ugly piece of recent past
The Twins hired Jayce Tingler after his stretch as manager of the Padres ended with a dramatic September swoon.