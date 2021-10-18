Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
State has 7th-highest COVID case rate, 1,000 hospitalizations
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
Tim Walz launches campaign for second term as Minnesota governor
Edina Cinema partners with Mann Theatre to reopen an icon
Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress
St. Paul charter school could face legal action over failed investment
Best of enemies: Wild looking forward to home opener battle with Jets
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
Suni Lee proves she was born to hand jive on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Thieves ran off with Gully Boys' van and gear ahead of the Minneapolis rockers' tour
next
600107762
Photos: Colin Powell dies at 84
Colin Powell, the soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace, died Monday of COVID-19 complications.
October 18, 2021 — 4:48pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
Local
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
October 18
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
Local
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
October 18
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
Local
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
October 18
Coronavirus
State has 7th-highest COVID case rate, 1,000 hospitalizations
October 18
Variety
Comedy legend Steve Martin gets serious about bullying, Selena Gomez and his upcoming Minnesota event
October 18
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
Local
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
October 18
Coronavirus
State has 7th-highest COVID case rate, 1,000 hospitalizations
October 18
Variety
Comedy legend Steve Martin gets serious about bullying, Selena Gomez and his upcoming Minnesota event
October 18
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
Local
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
October 18
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
Local
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
October 18
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Local
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
October 18
Coronavirus
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
October 16
High Schools
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
43 minutes ago
More From Star Tribune
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
State has 7th-highest COVID case rate, 1,000 hospitalizations
Comedy legend Steve Martin gets serious about bullying, Selena Gomez and his upcoming Minnesota event
More From Star Tribune
Family that lost its road faces showdown with skeptical township board
Religious exemptions pose new challenges to COVID vaccine mandates
A week behind the scenes with the state's best prep football team
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
State has 7th-highest COVID case rate, 1,000 hospitalizations
Comedy legend Steve Martin gets serious about bullying, Selena Gomez and his upcoming Minnesota event
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
State has 7th-highest COVID case rate, 1,000 hospitalizations
Oct. 18
Divided left field: Don't rank Frey in Minneapolis mayor's race
Oct. 18
Tim Walz launches campaign for second term as Minnesota governor
39 minutes ago
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.