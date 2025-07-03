Nation

Photos capture the Republicans push to pass Trump tax cuts as opposition fails

The past week has seen Republicans on Capitol Hill working to pass President Donald Trump's ''One Big Beautiful Bill Act.'' House Democrats failed Thursday to persuade enough Republicans — at least four — to vote against it two days after Senate conservatives passed the tax and spending cuts package Tuesday.

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 7:55PM

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries repeatedly referred to the package as ''this one big ugly bill'' as he delayed the vote for hours to speak out against it and the GOP's deference to Trump.

Protesters against the bill have gathered at the Capitol Rotunda all week, with some submitting to arrest by Capitol Police.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, MARIAM ZUHAIB, ROD LAMKEY and JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON

The Associated Press

