Photos capture shooting of a man by a Kenyan police officer during protests against police brutality

NAIROBI, Kenya — An Associated Press photographer captured the shooting of a civilian by a Kenyan police officer in the head at close range on Tuesday, during the latest protest against the country's deadly and pervasive issue of police brutality.
It happened on one of Nairobi's busiest streets, again outraging many Kenyans, who have long witnessed officers shooting or beating protesters and others. Tuesday's shooting was rare because the officer fired in full view of journalists.
The AP is publishing the photos despite their graphic nature because they show evidence of a police shooting of a civilian.
The photos show the sequence of events
The man who was shot appeared to be a vendor, not a protester — he fell holding a packet of face masks he was selling.
The photos show officers jumping off a vehicle, with guns.
An officer wearing a face mask fires his gun in the direction of protesters, who are outside the frame of the photo.
The same officer and a colleague run over to the vendor. It's not clear why they approached him, guns drawn, or what was said.