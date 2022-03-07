More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wild
Wild sags, Stars surge behind another hat trick by Dallas' Robertson
Two third-period goals by Kirill Kaprizov with an extra attacker closed the Stars' lead to 4-3, but two Dallas empty-netters settled matters.
Gophers
Gophers fall 3-2 in overtime to Ohio State in WCHA Final Faceoff final
Minnesota led 2-0 after two periods, but the Buckeyes battled back and won on Sophie Jacques' goal 23 seconds into overtime.
Gophers
Gophers frontcourt struggling to compete and stay healthy going into regular season finale
Pregame: Senior Eric Curry missed Wednesday's game with an injury, but he will start Sunday at Northwestern.
Metro Transit will pilot on-demand rides this summer in north Minneapolis
Metro Transit Mirco will debut this summer in north Minneapolis.