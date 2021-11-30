More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers' Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo take step toward NFL careers
Mafe and Otomewo, both defensive ends, accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, a key pre-NFL Draft showcase.
Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Authorities say a 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school.
Gophers
Gameday preview: Gophers women's basketball vs. North Carolina
Minnesota faces a Tar Heels team that hasn't been significantly tested.
Photos: Biden visits Minnesota
President Joe Biden visited Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minn,, to promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on November 30, 2021.
Ethiopian activists, Trump supporters protest Biden's Minnesota stop
Hundreds of people representing vastly different causes showed up for Biden's visit.