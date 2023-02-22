More from Star Tribune
Local
This again? 2023 blizzard lockdown brings déjà vu from 2020 COVID lockdown
A few days stuck at home during a historic snowstorm? Piece of cake.
High Schools
State girls hockey is on: Results, updates, news, how to watch
Here's where you can get everything to follow the 2023 tournament. Game stories, schedule links, news updates and how you can watch on the web. The tournament starts today with the 1A quarterfinals.
Local
Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport try to beat the snowstorm
The 'lull' Wednesday morning provided a tiny window for those departing and arriving.
Weather
Potent winter storm 'still coming,' Weather Service says
MnDOT has 200 plows out clearing metro area roads after a first round of snow. "Round two will have heavier snow accompanied with gusty winds," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Business
NPR to cut 10% of its staff
CEO said the budget shortfall this year, once estimated to be $20 million, had grown to at least $30 million.