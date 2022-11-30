More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Wild
Wild to face top goal scorers, but have one of their own in Kaprizov
Now in his third season, Russian winger Kirill Kaprizov is averaging more than a point a game to pace Minnesota.
Vikings
Podcast: On Vikings' chase for NFC's top seed and Jefferson's case for MVP
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Jets and its importance in the Vikings' pursuit of the NFC's top seed.
www.startribune.com
Boston Scientific buys Apollo Endosurgery, led by Twin Cities exec, for $615M
CEO has past experience with Minnesota medtech startups
Local
Northern long-eared bats added to endangered species list
The bats have been devastated in Minnesota by white-nose syndrome
Local
Searching for a senior home? A new tool helps Minnesotans screen out unsafe providers
The web site is a collaboration of elder advocates and the state Department of Health.