BUTLER, Pa. — Thousands of supporters returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to rally around Donald Trump at the same site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July.
Photos: A visual look at Trump's return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of assassination attempt
By The Associated Press
Many had lined up as the sun rose for the event billed as a ''tribute to the American spirit." The former president and Republican nominee picked up where he left off in July when a gunman's bullet struck his ear, beginning his speech with, ''As I was saying,'' and gesturing toward an immigration chart he was looking at when the gunfire began.
There were numerous references and tributes to Corey Comperatore, who died at the July rally as he shielded family members from gunfire. His fireman's jacket was set up on display surrounded by flowers, an artist created a patriotic rendering of the former fire chief live on stage, and Comperatore's sisters wiped away tears as their brother was honored from the stage.
Trump asked for a moment of silence to honor Comperatore, and classical singer Christopher Macchio sang ''Ave Maria'' after a bell rung at the same time gunfire began on July 13.
Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk also spoke for the first time at a Trump rally, jumping and pumping his fists into the air as he took the podium.
A visibly heightened security presence surrounded the site, with men in camouflage uniforms stationed on roofs with large guns. The building from which shots were fired in July was completely obscured by tractor-trailers, a large grassy perimeter and a fence, featuring Trump's image from the previous rally.
