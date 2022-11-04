More from Star Tribune
Photos: 2A Girls Soccer Championship
Holy Angels played Mahtomedi in the Girls Class 2A soccer state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Photos: 3A Boys Soccer Championship
Wayzata played against Woodbury in the Boys Class 3A soccer state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Democrats and Republicans rally at the State Capitol
Democrats and Republicans both held rallies at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Friday, November 4, 2022 to encourage voting ahead of the midterm elections.
Pigs feast on Halloween pumpkins
Pigs named after "Monsters, Inc" movie characters Boo, Sully, Mike and Randall munched on discarded Halloween pumpkins on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Richard and Tanya Franta's Sunnyside Farm near River Falls, Wis. The retired jack-o-lanterns will be collected for the pigs at River Falls cookie shop Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery until Saturday, Nov. 5.
Brian O'Hara confirmed as next Minneapolis police chief
The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian O'Hara as the next police chief in Minneapolis on Thursday, November 3, 2022.