Rochester
Rochester superintendent becomes a snow-day superhero
Kent Pekel gaining attention for humorous approach to calling off school.
St. Paul
ReConnect Rondo awarded $2M planning grant for I-94 land bridge
The grant comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021.
www.startribune.com
Officials ID both men shot during encounters with Pine County deputies on same day last week
Deputies shot and critically wounded one man, while the other man killed himself, according to the BCA.
Politics
Minnesota's surplus stays mostly unchanged at $17.5 billion
For the first time in 20 years, the prediction accounts for inflation in spending.
Politics
Murdoch acknowledges Fox News hosts endorsed election fraud falsehoods
He made the remarks under oath in a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems.