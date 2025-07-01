Nation

Photo highlights from T-Rex World Championship Races

Spectators cheered as participants ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes during the T-Rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 7:19AM

AUBURN, Wash. — Spectators cheered as participants ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes during the T-Rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington.

The Sunday event started in 2017 as a pest control company's team-building activity.

The actual dinosaur roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published four years ago in the journal Science estimated about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs roamed Earth over the course of a couple million years.

Hollywood movies such as the ''Jurassic Park'' franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

LINDSEY WASSON

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Photo highlights from T-Rex World Championship Races

Spectators cheered as participants ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes during the T-Rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington.

Business

Senate Republicans search for support Trump's big bill in overnight session

Nation

Philadelphia city workers strike after contract talks fail