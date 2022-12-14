More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Gophers ride second-half surge to topple Wisconsin-Milwaukee
The Gophers women's basketball team defeated Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75-59 at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
Photography
Photos: Passengers board flight to the North Pole at MSP
Sun Country and Make-A-Wish Minnesota welcomed air travelers to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for a flight to the North Pole on Tuesday.
Photography
Winter weather system rolls into Minnesota
Rain swept over the Twin Cities metro area on Tuesday, as a winter weather system begins its sweep over Minnesota. A mix of rain, snow, sleet and wind were expected in the southern half of the state, while heavy snow expected in the northern half.
Wild beat Oilers 2-1
The Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Gophers hammered by Mississippi State
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team lost 69-51 to Mississippi State on Sunday, December 11, 2022.