PHOTO ESSAY: In rural Alaska, collecting driftwood saves time, money and brings jobs

Enda Murphy, assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of British Columbia who has researched coastal driftwood, said too much can smother vegetation in sensitive ecosystems and consume oxygen that fish and other species need. But these floating logs can also transport seeds, plants and serve as perches for birds and hiding spots for fish. A big question researchers are still working to answer is: How much is too much? And when does it start having adverse impacts on the environment? ''This is something that we don't really fully understand,'' said Murphy.