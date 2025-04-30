PHOTO ESSAY: For the Vietnamese diaspora, Saigon's fall 50 years ago evokes mixed emotions

WESTMINSTER, Calif. — When the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese forces 50 years ago this week, it prompted a mass exodus of some 2 million people — hundreds of thousands fleeing perilously on small boats across open water to escape the communist regime.
Many ultimately settled in Southern California's Orange County in an area now known as ''Little Saigon,'' not far from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, where the first refugees were airlifted upon reaching the U.S. The diaspora now also has significant populations in Virginia, Texas and Washington state, as well as in countries including France and Australia. Still, the community in Southern California comprises the largest and most well-established Vietnamese population anywhere outside Vietnam.
Memories of Wednesday's anniversary of the fall of Saigon — the South Vietnamese city renamed Ho Chi Minh City by the communists — has conjured up mixed feelings from grief and resentment to honor and pride in the diaspora here.
For those who lived through the war, the 50th anniversary marks a time of mourning as they remember what they lost — their homeland, their past lives, even their identity. Five decades later, the pain is still raw. One man still can't bring himself to say much about the family he had to leave behind. Others were barely toddlers when they arrived in a foreign land.
The day Saigon fell — April 30, 1975 — is referred to by the older generation as ''Black April'' or ''National Day of Resentment.''
But for their children and grandchildren, many with scant knowledge of the war, the anniversary is a time to honor the resiliency of an immigrant community and to celebrate the accomplishments of a population that started as refugees and now has become an influential part of California and U.S. society.
''I don't really think about it in a negative light,'' said Linda Nguyen, a local business leader whose parents were refugees. ''For my generation, it's about honoring what happened, but also celebrating our future and our current successes.''
Little Saigon in Orange County has evolved from a commercial district contained within a few city blocks in Westminster in the late 1980s to a sprawling region spanning several cities. It's also now considered the cultural capital for the Vietnamese diaspora around the world.