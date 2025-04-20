PHOTO ESSAY: An Easter reenactment in a Lebanese village

QURAYE, Lebanon — It's become a Good Friday tradition in Quraye: residents and visitors converging on the southern Lebanese village to witness a portrayal by some Christians there of Jesus' suffering and crucifixion.
On Friday, Charbel Joseph Antoun, 37, played the role of Jesus.
Wearing a crown that was thorny on the outside, he lugged a wooden cross while getting flogged. At one point, Antoun's arms were tied with ropes to the cross, which was then hoisted up.
Spectators walked behind the procession; others peered down from balconies. At times, many looked touched by the scenes.
''What's more beautiful than representing the final period of Jesus' life on earth ... and of feeling, even a little bit, of the pain he's felt?'' Antoun told The Associated Press on the eve of the reenactment of the Way of the Cross. ''What's more beautiful than all of us gathering together?''
This year, Christians in Lebanon are observing Holy Week and celebrating Easter after a November ceasefire halted more than a year of the latest Israel-Hezbollah fighting, providing the country with some respite though not a complete end to hostilities.
Since the ceasefire, Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes that have killed scores of civilians and members of the militant Lebanese Hezbollah group. Israel has said that its strikes in Lebanon are in response to ceasefire violations by Hezbollah and to prevent the group from rearming. Hezbollah started launching attacks on Israel a day after the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, with the Palestinian militants' attack on southern Israel.
Even before the fighting, Lebanon was embroiled in a series of economic and other crises.