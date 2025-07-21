PHOTO ESSAY: A Texas town's residents stay inside -- even when they need medical care

WESLACO, Texas —
As President Donald Trump intensifies deportation activity around the country, some immigrants — including many who have lived in Texas's southern tip for decades — are unwilling to leave their homes, even for necessary medical care.
''He waited and waited because he felt the pain but was too scared to go to the hospital.''
— 82-year-old Maria Isabel de Perez said of her son, whose appendix exploded earlier this year.
It feels like we're living in a combat area. Even people like me who have status, I don't want to go out either, we're scared. They're looking for any excuse. If they see you have brown skin or you're Latino, they'll take you.''
— Maria Gomez, a community health worker for Holy Family Services, Inc. said in Spanish, through an interpreter.
People here are among the most medically needy in the country.
Nearly half the population is obese. Women are more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer and elderly people are more likely to develop dementia. Bladder cancers can be more aggressive. One out of every four people live with diabetes.