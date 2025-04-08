This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Israel
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 3:39AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Walter Clayton Jr.'s defensive stop gives Florida its 3rd national title with 65-63 win over Houston
Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. came up with the perfect going-away present for that spirit-crushing Houston defense that bullied, battered and bedeviled him all night.