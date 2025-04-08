Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: US Israel

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 3:39AM

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Colleges

Walter Clayton Jr.'s defensive stop gives Florida its 3rd national title with 65-63 win over Houston

card image

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. came up with the perfect going-away present for that spirit-crushing Houston defense that bullied, battered and bedeviled him all night.

Nation

New Mexico opens major-party primary elections to growing ranks of unaffiliated voters

Nation

Ex-member of former Gambia dictator's military unit on trial for torture in US