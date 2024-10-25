Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 Campaign Surrogates

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 6:44AM

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
World

International court prosecutor who charged Netanyahu faces sexual misconduct accusation

As the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor sought war crimes charges this year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over actions in Gaza, he was engulfed in a very different personal crisis playing out behind the scenes.

Nation

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Kentucky on Election Day

Nation

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Mississippi on Election Day