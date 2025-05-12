This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump
The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 5:17PM
President Donald Trump begins a weeklong trip to the Middle East on Monday. Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, though his most pressing regional challenges concern two other countries: Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks are leaping in early trading after China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war. Also Monday, Trump signed a sweeping executive order setting a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to lower the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. or face new limits over what the government will pay.